The Kerala Civil Aviation Workers’ Congress (INTUC) has appealed to the authorities at the Cochin International Airport to be more lenient towards the group of 10 employees whose services were terminated last week after former cricketer and Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar was not provided with a coach to reach the terminal from the tarmac.

Union president V. P. George appealed to the authorities to be more lenient because the employees would face serious hardships if they were dismissed from service.

He said that the union and the employees apologised for the incident.

BWFS, the ground-handling company at the airport, initiated disciplinary action against the employees on Thursday.