Pineapple farmers on a sticky wicket as price plummets

Tough times: It is estimated that between 13,000 and 15,000 hectares are under pineapple cultivation in the State.

more-in

Kerala’s more than 4,000 pineapple farmers are going through a dark festive season with the price of the fruit falling steep and fast over the past couple of months, a development farmers have described as unprecedented and holding out serious consequences for the future of the crop.

“The price has ruled low and ranged between ₹16 and ₹17 a kg for the best quality raw fruit,” said Baby John, a veteran pineapple farmer. He said that an average price of ₹20 a kg would have made the business break even considering that only about 50 to 60% of the normal produce is in the best quality ‘A’ category.

Combined with dwindling demand in markets outside the State, high retail price has added to the woes of farmers. Retail price of pineapple has ranged between ₹40 and ₹50 a kg on an average across Kerala and in some of the markets like Bengaluru. The high retail price of pineapple means that there is less movement of the fruit during a season in which other fruits such as apple and orange too vie for their share in the market.

Mr. John said that pineapple being an all-season fruit, people preferred to buy seasonal fruits such as apple and orange during the winter season. However, the ongoing Sabraimala pilgrim season has helped boost the demand for pineapples. This has helped sustain the price level to some extent.

The price fall has also been abetted by the slack demand for the fruit from processors based outside Kerala. Though outstation processors procured around 2,000 tonnes of pineapple this season, the quantity procured is way below the usual levels of 7,000 to 8,000 tonnes during the season.

The processors have cited several reasons for the slack demand including market complications arising from the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax. An upswing in the production of the fruit too has played its role in suppressing the price.

It is estimated that between 13,000 and 15,000 hectares are under pineapple cultivation in the State. Added to this will be around 2,500 hectares under the crop in States such as Karnataka and Maharashtra as well as in some parts of the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu.