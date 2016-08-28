More than 6,400 gelatin sticks seized in raid on drug dealer’s home in the town.

While inspecting the residence of Mahin Shah, a drug peddler from Perumbavoor for traces of raw ganja, little did the Excise sleuths realise they were blowing the lid off an underground business that had been flourishing in the region for the past several months.

The information they relied on proved right, as the raid yielded around half-a-kg of the contraband. But the informant did not tell them that the contraband was kept next to a huge stockpile of explosives. More than 6,400 gelatin sticks kept in 34 cartons were found in a room, prompting the sleuths to hand over the case to the local police for further investigation. During interrogation, the accused confessed to smuggling detonators for domestic purposes including digging of wells. This explanation, however, hardly appealed to the police, who have not been able to realise as to why such a huge volume of explosives was needed for domestic purposes.

Procured from unit in Tiruchi

“An examination of the sticks revealed that they were procured from a manufacturing unit in Thiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. We have also collected evidences for similar loads being brought here by carrier trucks from neighbouring States on earlier occasions,” said Baiju Poulose, Circle Inspector of Police, Perumbavoor.

The police are now on the trail of one Basheer, brother-in-law of Mahin Shah, who ran the explosives black market. An officer with the Ernakulam Rural police said the issue assumed significance in the wake of earlier reports that ammonium nitrate that was used for the Bangalore blasts in 2008 had been obtained from Perumbavoor. “Given this record, one cannot overlook this region’s links with a local terror network, and we are probing this angle as well,” he said.

According to the officer, explosives like ammonium nitrate and gelatin that are used in stone quarries are relatively easy to procure from units in Tamil Nadu.