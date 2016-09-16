Court had given 90-day period to prosecution to submit charge sheet

Three months after they filed a First Information Report against a migrant worker on the rape and murder of a Dalit law student at Perumbavoor, the police are slated to submit a charge sheet in the case before the Ernakulam Principal District and Sessions Court on Saturday.

The court had earlier granted a 90-day period for the prosecution to submit the charge sheet.

Though the period expired on September 12, the police will get time for the same till the next working day when the court opens after the Bakrid and Onam holidays.

According to a top official with the Ernakulam Rural police, Ameerul Islam, 23-year-old worker from Assam, will be the lone accused to be arraigned in the charge sheet. He would be arraigned for the same offences listed in the FIR submitted before the court earlier.

The Kuruppampady police have booked Ameerul under Sections 449, 376 and 302 of IPC, section 3(2)(V)of SC/ST (PA)Act 1989 and section 3 (1) (w)(I and II) SC/ST (POA) Amendment act 2015, for house trespassing to commit offence punishable with death, rape and murder.

As per the case, Ameerul killed the 32-year-old woman after she resisted a rape attempt.

Though he had named another migrant worker, identified as Anarul Islam, for instigating to the crime, the police later confirmed that the Anarul had left Perumbavoor a few months before the murder.

The woman was found murdered at her single-room house on the side of Canal Bund Road at Vattolippady near Perumbavoor on April 28.

The accused, who had left Perumbavoor a day after the murder, was arrested by the police from Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu on June 16.

The special investigation team had taken over 30 suspects into custody and collected statement of 1,500 persons, analysed call data records of over 20 lakh calls, verified fingerprints of 5,000 people, examined DNAs of 23 suspects.

N.K. Unnikrishnan will appear as special prosecutor for the prosecution in the case.

