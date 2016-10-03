College students and environmental and human rights activists will observe a day-long fast in front of the Pollution Control Board (PCB) office at Gandhinagar here on Monday, demanding closure of a company that has been dumping untreated chemicals and toxins into the Periyar for the past many years.

The fast is also to register protest against the ineptitude of the PCB in preventing such incidents and its reluctance to fix blame on the company/companies, the organisers said. The PCB has not released details of tests done on samples collected from the river a week ago when many parts of the river turned red. Such discolouration of the river due to dumping of toxic effluents was noted 44 times in the past one year, they said.

— Staff Reporter