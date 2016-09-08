The two-day farm festival Kaarshika Mela, which got underway at the headquarters of the Ernakulam District Cooperative Bank, Kakkanad, on Wednesday witnessed an enthusiastic response with people queuing up to buy farm produce such as vegetables even before the official inauguration of the festival.

Organisers of the two-day programme said that the response was overwhelming, considering that the event had received little publicity ahead of the programme.

Farm produce from farmers in different collectives in the district are on sale at the counters for vegetables and fruits. The most noticeable among them are the sale counters of Manjappra Cooperative Bank and the Palliakkal Primary Cooperative Bank.

Vegetables that are indispensable for Onam like cowpea, elephant-foot yam, okra, green chillies, various types of gourds and golden melon are on sale along with a rich collection of the nendran variety of banana.

President of the Majappra Cooperative Bank P. D. Paulose said there were more than 1,100 families involved in vegetable cultivation under an initiative of the bank

M. B. Vijayan, secretary of the Palliyakkal Cooperative Bank, said that the Onam season had seen demand for safe-to-eat vegetables climbing a new high.

Besides vegetables and fruits, there is also a demonstration on sustainable poultry farming in backyards using cages that are specially designed to meet space constraints in urban areas. Organic inputs for vegetable and fruit cultivation too are on sale at the festival.