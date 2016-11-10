‘Compassionate Kochi’, a gathering of people united by a passion for kindness and generosity, to be held on Nov. 16

Money credited in bank accounts is all that counts these days. But how about the hours credited into the account by an act of sharing?

Time bank will be one of the concepts to be discussed at Compassionate Kochi, a unique gathering of people from different age groups and walks of life united by the passion for random acts of kindness and generosity, to be held at Lumen hall on Ponoth Road (Kaloor) on November 16. The programme, organised by Lifelong Learning Foundation, will be held from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

K.K. Jayan, a founding member of Lifelong Learning Foundation, said time bank was an integral part of the ‘gift culture’, a concept fuelled by the act of sharing and giving, which is fast catching up across the world.

“Time bank is about spending time to share one’s knowledge, talent or service and then redeeming the hours so credited by enjoying similar acts of sharing by others,” he said.

“We also plan to arrange an interactive session via Skype with participants of Giftival, a five-day global gathering based on the practices of gift culture that will be under way in Brazil at the same time,” Mr. Jayan added.

The meet will also strive to promote couch surfing, which is about providing people staying away from their homes with a couch and roof over their heads while travelling, he said.

The last date for registration is November 14. Call 7560954226 for details.