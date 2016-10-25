Four persons barge into superintendent’sroom and tear up registers

The Government Medical College, Ernakulam, witnessed unruly scenes on Saturday, though the Medical Superintendent said the functioning of the hospital was not affected.

It was alleged that some trade union activists had barged into the Nursing Superintendent’s room demanding that they be told as to why there was a change in the working pattern of some nurses. Medical Superintendent Dr. Anil Kumar said he was in receipt of a written complaint against unruly behaviour by a few individuals. He added that a panel had been set up to probe the incident.

A group of people allegedly entered the Nursing Superintendent’s room and broke the glass top, tore up registers, and destroyed furniture, questioning the shift in duties, which had been implemented in accordance with the Principal’s instructions.

Sources in the medical college alleged that four people had barged into the Superintendent’s room.

Soon after the incident, some employees submitted a written complaint to the Medical Superintendent, RMO, and the Kalamassery police.