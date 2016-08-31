Over 60 cases were settled at the adalat organised jointly by the Kerala State Women’s Commission and NSS Karayogam, Ernakulam, here. Most of the complaints were against parents who had refused to hand over a share of their assets to their daughters.
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.