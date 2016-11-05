Over 1,300 abkari cases were registered in the district in the two months of September and October.

While the Excise Department registered 330 cases, Ernakulam Rural police registered 530 cases and the city police 485.

The figures were produced at the meeting of the district-level people’s committee aimed at checking the production and distribution of illicit liquor and drugs held at the district collectorate conference hall here on Friday.

Additional District Magistrate C.K. Prakash presided over.

Excise Deputy Commissioner A.K. Narayanankutty said the department conducted 2,200 raids between September 5 and October 31. Apart from 330 abkari cases, 64 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, were also registered.

Fine slapped

During the period, 579.90 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor, 6.683 kilogram of ganja and Rs.61,950 were also seized. Fine to the tune of Rs.90,800 was slapped under the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA).

Ernakulam Rural police registered 16 cases under NDPS Act, 530 abkari cases and 67 cases under COPTA between September 1 and October 15. A total of 37 persons were arrested.

Ernakulam city police registered 84 cases under NDPS Act, 485 abkari cases, arrested 587 persons and seized 1.79 kilogram of ganja and 41 bottles of alcohol.

Raids to be conducted

The meeting decided to provide counselling to children involved in drug cases in coordination with their parents and health and social justice departments. It was also decided to conduct raids to check the sale and use of drugs.

