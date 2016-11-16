Should he appear for his exam or stand in a serpentine queue for cash? Samir Dayal Singh from Patna, a fourth year B.Tech. student at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), had to make a choice between these two things.

He chose to write his exam and go penniless.

Even as heated debates over demonetisation rage around mess tables and in hostel rooms, outstation students at Cusat have been left to bear the brunt.

“We put our trust on ATMs, but they went dry and now we are stuck without cash for our daily needs. With exams under way, we can’t afford to spend hours in the queue,” said Samir Dayal Singh whose hostel and mess fees are overdue. To go cashless, Samir and his friends are avoiding small kiosks and dhabhas for outlets which accept cards and that forces them to spend more.

The campus has branches of two nationalised banks and two ATMs, which were empty since Monday. “Since these branches and ATMs are accessible to the public, they are often teeming with people, leaving little room for students,” said Sushanth Shaji, executive member of Cusat students union.

“We had written to the Cusat registrar about suspending classes for a few days till things improved, but to no avail. Since most outstation students have their accounts back home they are finding it difficult to deposit money as well,” he said. It hasn’t helped that the money exchanged for Old High Denomination (OHD) currency bills through banks are being paid in Rs.2,000.

Madhulika, a third-year B.Tech. student from Bihar who has rented an apartment with a few friends, has cut down on her travels and is having a hard time buying daily provisions. “From autorickshaw drivers and grocery shop owners to hotels, no one is willing to provide change even if they have it. I try to cover multiple places in a single go and do as much walking as possible,” she said. However, Cusat Vice Chancellor J. Letha said that she was yet to come across reports of such hardships faced by students.

It is not just students who are finding the going tough. Shivji, from Sitamarhi in Bihar, who is working as a cook at a hostel mess on the campus, is anxious about not being able to send cash home, leaving his family in dire straits.

