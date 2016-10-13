Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac on Thursday urged media persons to use press clubs as a forum to build strong defences against the restrictions being imposed on their rightful freedom at increasingly corporatised workspaces.

Inaugurating a seminar on the changing economic structure and the media organised as part of the State meeting of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists at EMS Town Hall, Mr. Isaac said that the neoliberal and globalised economy had brought about a transformational change in the ownership of media houses.

“Media activity became capital-intensive and technology heavy, which actually helped capitalist tendencies to grow and gave way to monopolies. Ownership change is a key factor in this. If the media was part of the socio-cultural sphere earlier, it has become a profit-driven industry where costs and recovered and profit is made from advertisements. It’s to be noted that all monopolies own media houses these days. The commodification of media, however, has not been studied well. Similarly, seldom has there been an intensive study in India on the government’s media policy changes and a critical look at the way the media functions.” he said.