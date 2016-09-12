Quantity of plastic waste generated in the city on the rise

With city residents going on a shopping spree during the current festival season, the civic administrators are a worried lot. The load of plastic refuse has increased significantly in the city, making its management a tough proposition.

“On a daily average, there has been an increase of 10 tonnes of plastic refuse in the city, taking the total load to around 80 tonnes,” said V.K. Minimol, chairperson of the Health Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation. “The steep increase in the quantity of refuse comes at a time when the local body is facing resistance against its plastic management measures,” added Ms. Minimol.

The plastic waste is churned out by shops, roadside vendors as well as residents.

The civic body has been removing the refuse from the city streets despite the opposition it has been facing at Brahmapuram. The corporation has been managing the refuse from the city as well as the neighbouring local bodies of the district. “The management of refuse, including biodegradable waste, is a perennial issue for all the major cities,” she said.

At the same time, the civic body has started attempts to reduce the load of plastic refuse that is being transported to its waste management plant at Brahmapuram by decentralising the process. Local collection and segregation of plastic refuse has started at Edappally, Gandhi Nagar and Kadavanthra areas with the support of civic representatives.

Plastic waste generated from the areas are brought to the collection points and good quality plastic that could be reused is sold to a trader. The trader from Tamil Nadu has been buying good quality plastic at Rs.3 a kilo for the past few weeks. “However, the proposal has not found any takers in West Kochi area. No councillor from the region is willing to offer space or facility to segregate and collect the plastic waste,” she said.