Old is Gold: Rarichan Enna Pouran

Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA), a movement informally affiliated to the Communist Party of India, with a manifesto that called for “defence of culture against Imperialism and Fascism” was instrumental in launching ‘realistic’ cinema in India. The Hindi film Dharti Ke Lal (1946), co-produced by IPTA and director-producer K.A. Abbas is considered as the first in this genre.

The IPTA trend in Malayalam cinema was set by Neelakuyil (1954) produced by T.K. Pareekutty for Chandrathara Production and directed by Ramu Kariat jointly with P. Bhaskaran. In Kerala, P.Bhaskaran was one of the torch bearers of IPTA. The unusual success and the National Award it won prompted the team to make Rarichan Enna Pouran. The film was based on the story, script and dialogues by P.C. Kuttikrishnan, popularly known as Uroob. Released on February 10, 1956, and shot at Vauhini Studios, this was the first independent directorial venture of P.Bhaskaran. The film was edited by T.R. Sreenivasalu and cinematography by B.J. Reddy.

This was the debut film of K.P. Ummer and Latheef (Master Latheef). The film introduced artistes like Vilasini, P.Padmanabhan, Kalamandalam Kalyanikutty Amma and playback singer Gayathri Sreekrishnan. The other popular actors included Prema, Mrs K.P. Raman Nair, ‘Manavalan’ Joseph, JAR Anand, KPAC Khan etc. Ramu Kariat also acted in a minor role. The music composed by K.Raghavan was the highpoint of the film.

The story is set in a Kerala village at a time when feudalism prevailed. Rarichan (Master Latheef) becomes an orphan when his father Chozhi (JAR Anand) is imprisoned for murdering the landlord who demolished their home and Chakku, the traditional press machine to make coconut oil, which was their only source of livelihood. His mother turns mad and dies soon after, while his younger brother runs away. Rarichan is employed by Beeyathumma (Mrs. K.P. Raman Nair), a kind widow who runs a tea shop and lives with her only daughter Khadija (Vilasini).

Khadija is in love with Mohammed Ali (Padmanabhan), the son of the rich beedi shop owner Saidali Haji (K.P. Ummer), who is opposed to this relationship. Annamma (Prema) daughter of the coffin vendor Kariachan (KPAC Khan) also has a liking for Mohammed Ali. Mohammed Ali was firm in his decision to marry Khadija unaware of Annamma’s silent love for him. Saidali demands a dowry of Rs. 300 for his son’s marriage with Khadija.

Beeyathumma is unable to give this amount as dowry. Meanwhile, an aged man married five times before proposes marriage to Khadija. He does not claim dowry. Rarichan comes to the rescue of Beeyathumma’s family. He gives the dowry amount thereby facilitating Khadija’s marriage to Mohammed Ali. Rarichan tells Beeyathumma that the money was his mother’s savings which she had kept hidden.

The police arrests Rarichan’s friend Sankaran (Sivaramakrishnan) for stealing money from the landlord’s house. Rarichan, who was true and faithful to his loved ones, owns up for the crime and surrenders before the police. He is sentenced and sent to a juvenile home.

Master Latheef as Rarichan and young K.P. Ummer in his ‘elderly’ role impressed.

The songs written by P. Bhaskaran and set to tune by Raghavan with a liberal dose of folk music from North Malabar turned super hits. Nazhiyoori paalu kondu …(Santha P.Nair- Gayathri Sreekrishnan), Pandu pandu pandu ninne… and Penninte kanninakathoru… (both by H. Mehboob); Thekkunnu nammaloru… and Kalle kanivilley…(both by P. Leela); Poomuttathoru mulla virinju... (Santha P.Nair), Pooranamathu maarilenthiya… a group song and Bharam thingiya jeevitham set in the chorus style popularised by IPTA and Salil Choudhary were extremely popular.

Will be remembered: As a good social film, as the debut film of K.P. Ummer, Master Latheef and singer Gayathri Sreekrishnan, and for the songs, especially Naazhiyoori paalu kondu… and Pandu pandu pandu ninne…