Film-maker says stray dogs are being demonised to divert attention from the issue of waste management

“How many bites have you got?” asks an expectant editor.

Responding theatrically, the reporter raises his fingers, one after another. The editor’s smile gets broader, as the count eventually settles at five.

From the start, the 14-minute short film Kadivaazhum Kalikaalam , a satirical take on the stray dog menace, plays out like a burlesque of sorts.

Subtlety is not the film’s forte as evident from the name ‘Kadi’ Vasu given to the reporter who specialises in dog-bite stories.

‘Politicised’

The film’s director Vipin E. Subramanian, who had worked as a film assistant in Mumbai, believes that stray dog menace was mostly a creation of the media, and exploited by people’s representatives to score political brownie points by killing stray dogs, an act increasingly perceived as people-friendly.

“Local bodies in Kerala have been killing stray dogs for the last three decades, and, if that was to be a solution, then there would not have been any more stray dogs left. Demonizing stray dogs diverts attention from the root cause of faulty waste management,” Mr. Subramanian says.

He says there have been no reports of stray dog attacks from places such as Bengaluru, Mumbai or Goa, where he lived for varying periods, and attributes it to peaceful coexistence and efficient waste management.

“Sympathetic attitude towards animals is the reason why foreigners hardly fall victim to stray dog attacks, even in Kerala,” says the young director, who has also acted in the short film.

The films ends with a front page story about a youngster’s death due to dog bite proving to be a damp squib after it become clear that the death was caused by snake bite in the victim’s effort to escape from a dog.