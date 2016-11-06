ELDERS’ DAY OUT:Residents of Good Hope Old Age Home during their visit to the INS Dronacharya in Fort Kochi on Saturday.— PHOTO: BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Visitors received by Commanding Officer, and entertained with songs by Navy School group

The residents of the Good Hope old age home in Fort Kochi were hosted by the naval personnel of INS Dronacharya for the better part of the day on Saturday.

The distinguished visitors were received by Captain A. P. Shaji Kutty, Commanding Officer, and were entertained with some soulful songs by the choir group of the Navy Children School, Kochi. It was followed by a drill display. The visit ended with a trip to the SNC Maritime Museum, wherein they were briefed about the maritime history of the nation. It was followed by lunch.

Utility items such as gas stove, furniture, etc., contributed by naval personnel and the Navy Wives’ Welfare Association (NWWA) were donated to the old age home on the occasion. K.J. Maxi, MLA, was the chief guest for the event while Shiny Matthew, councillor from Fort Kochi, also attended.

Community service

Earlier, community services were carried out by the staff of INS Dronacharya at the old age home on November 3 and 4 with the sole aim of providing a helping hand to its residents. These included repairs in the kitchen, painting of the periphery wall and main gate and maintenance of the garden to give a facelift to the old age home.