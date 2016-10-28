New Zealand Prime Minister John Key walks by the baggage handling system at the new international terminal of the Cochin International Airport on Thursday.— Photo: H. Vibhu

Delegation led by Prime Minister John Key inspects baggage, security systems installed by NZ firm

An 81-member delegation from New Zealand led by its Prime Minister John Key visited the upcoming international terminal at the Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery on Thursday.

The delegation also inspected the Rs.100-crore baggage handling system and integrated inline explosive detection X-ray system which were installed by a New Zealand firm.

Addressing the media later, Mr. Key said Kochi had one of the most beautiful airports in the world. “The baggage and security systems installed at the airport here are among the most sophisticated facilities in the world,” he added. Mr. Key, accompanied by his spouse Bronagh Key and team members, went around the T-3 terminal where they were briefed by airport officials. They left for Indonesia by Thursday night. The visiting delegation had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Second-rung screening

It is for the first time in the country a colour CT scanner is used for second-rung baggage screening.

It shows the 3-D image of the bag, degradable, and non-degradable items inside bags. The Rs.1,100-crore terminal is slated for inauguration in a month.