Dubai Ports World has said there is nothing “sinister” in its move to bring its India operations under a single company. “The exercise is normal for any corporate entity, and it will only contribute to better and efficient operations,” said Anil Singh, senior vice-president, Dubai Ports World.

“It is a strategic move, normal for any efficient operation. DP World’s different operations were established at different points of time,” he added.

DP World has terminals at Mundra, Kochi, Chennai, and Nhava Sheva. Besides, it holds 26 per cent stake at the Visakhapatnam facility.

The Union government’s move to allow DP World to form a holding company for its India operations is being criticised by trade unions, which want the Centre and various port trusts to get an assurance of minimum throughput from the terminal operator.

Record set

Meanwhile, DP World’s Vallarpadam terminal handled a record 43,000 TEUs in the month of August. This is a 20 per cent improvement on the volume handled in August last year, said a press release here. The achievement indicates a “remarkable growth in the terminal’s performance, showcasing the increase in trade from South India,” the release added. The terminal has also seen the “best truck turnaround time of 25 minutes” along with 30-plus crane moves per hour.