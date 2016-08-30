Normal operations of intra-State and short-distance train services will be restored by Tuesday, while it will take up to three days for long-distance services to adhere to schedule. Though damaged tracks and sleepers were restored at Karukutty, trains diverted through Madurai were being delayed. “This has affected timely availability of rakes and the rescheduling of trains,” said Thiruvananthapuram Divisional Railway Manager Prakash Bhutani. Many long-distance trains are running late by eight hours. This has affected availability of pairing trains, said Senior Divisional Operations Manager Asok Kumar P.L.

