The Centre on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation had withdrawn the in-principle approval for the proposed greenfield airport at Aranmula after the National Green Tribunal set aside the environmental clearance and the Union Ministry of Defence withdrew its NoC.

In a statement, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation added that no action was at present pending before the civil aviation authorities in respect of the Aranmula airport project.

The statement was filed in response to a writ petition seeking a directive for a Vigilance probe into the alleged encroachment by the promoter of the airport project on government land and an irrigation canal.

Petition closed

The Kerala High Court has closed a writ petition filed by the promoter of the Aranmula airport against the government move to cancel the in-principle sanction for setting up an airport.

Justice K.Vinod Chandran closed the petition in view of the assurance by the government pleader that if at all a decision was taken either way, the petitioner would be heard before taking a decision.

The promoter, KGS Aranmula International Airport Limited, in its petition, sought a directive to the State government to hear the company before taking any decision.