A day after he was unseated as CPI(M) Kalamassery area committee secretary, party leader V.A. Zakkir Hussain received yet another jolt when the Ernakulam District Principal and Sessions Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea on Saturday.

Judge N. Anilkumar, while rejecting the plea, observed that there was nothing on record to show that the case was either foisted on the petitioner or registered with the aim to harass him. The accused was involved in several cases pending at various police stations in Ernakulam district. The allegations raised against the petitioner seem to be prima facie correct, the judge noted.

Police custody sought

The prosecution opposed the bail plea and demanded his police custody on the grounds that an anticipatory bail to the politically influential accused will hamper investigation. Opposing the bail petition, the prosecutor submitted that several other cases were pending against the accused.

Hussain is involved in various crimes registered by the Thrikkakara police and stands booked under Sections 143, 147, 149, 188, 332, 341, and 353 of the IPC in various cases. In the instant case, he was booked under various sections of the IPC pertaining to physical assault, wrongful confinement, kidnapping, criminal intimidation, and conspiracy.

The court found it difficult to believe the petitioner to be innocent as contended by him after going through the facts of the case. Hussain had contended that being a leader of the CPI(M), he had convened a settlement meet but never threatened the complainant as alleged.

“The petitioner has several crime cases to his credit. Under the circumstances, it is very difficult to believe that the petitioner convened an innocent settlement talk to resolve the dispute,” read the order.

Still elusive

Meanwhile, the accused continued to remain elusive even as the police claimed that they were trying their best to nab him at the earliest.

There are reports that Hussain is contemplating to move the High Court with a similar plea. Counsel for Hussain submitted that no abduction charge had been levelled against him in the complaint and that he was only acting as a mediator in the dispute.