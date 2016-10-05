: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the operation of an IS-inspired terrorist module case in Kerala will hand over the electronic gadgets recovered from the six accused in the case to the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) for a scientific examination.

Officials said the sleuths have approached the agency to complete the examination of the gadgets, comprising 11 mobile phones and one PC tablet, within 48 hours. The gadgets, possessed by the arrested persons and recovered during searches at their residences, had been submitted at the NIA Court recently. According to them, the examination of these gadgets would be crucial in taking the probe forward as the accused had used them for intra-group communication as also to create fake Facebook profile.