The National Housing Bank’s residential property price index (‘Residex’) will be revamped for 26 cities, and the apex housing bank will bring out building material prices and rental rate indexes soon, said Sriram Kalyanaraman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank here on Monday.

He was speaking to reporters after a workshop organised by the NHB on the Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojana, under which credit-linked housing subsidy is provided.

He said Rs.172 crore had been mobilised under the PMAY last year, and that Kerala accounted for Rs.1.13 crore for 138 housing units.

NHB Residex was launched in July 2007.