A day after the Kochi city police received a fresh complaint against V.A. Zakir Husain, former Kalamassery area secretary of the CPI(M), the complainant has approached the police headquarters stating that he had been forced to give a statement against Mr. Husain.

Complainant’s statement

Official sources said Circle Inspector, Kalamassery, would collect a statement of the complainant, George Deepak, in this regard. The other day, a policeman at the Eloor station had recorded the statement of Mr. Deepak when he reached there to follow up his earlier plaint against Niyas Vattekkunnu, a second hand car dealer.

Disrupting probe?

The incident, meanwhile, has also raised suspicion about attempts by some unidentified persons to disrupt police investigation against Mr. Husain.

As per the complaint, filed on October 29, Mr. Deepak had rented a Maruti Swift car from Mr. Niyas for Rs.1.5 lakh, which met with an accident. Following this, Mr. Niyas took over the car without the permission of the complainant.

When the complainant sought the money back, Mr. Niyas refused to give it. Following this, Mr. Husain allegedly intervened and threatened the complainant to settle the issue for half the amount he demanded.

Karim meets complainant

Meanwhile, Elamaram Karim, Central Committee member of CPI(M), on Sunday met Jube Poulose, who had filed a complaint against Mr. Husain for abduction and threatening, at the Ernakulam Guest House. Mr. Karim had earlier visited the Kalamssery area committee office and collected evidence on the allegations against Mr. Husain.

As part of the party’s investigation, Mr. Karim also interacted with the area committee members.

Complainant says he has been forced to give statement against him