Civic representatives of Vyttila have come up with a new road proposal as the traffic regulations imposed by the police have invited public wrath.

The proposal, which was finalised at a meeting convened by P.T. Thomas, MLA, envisions acquiring a few plots near the Ponnurunni railway overbridge to connect the Subhash Chandra Bose Road to the service road of the national highway.

Such a road would take the pressure of traffic off the service road. “Big vehicles can be diverted through the new road. They can also avoid moving along the narrow road below the bridge to reach Vyttila,” said M. Premachandran, a Congress councillor.

The meeting was attended by P.S. Shine, the corporation councillor representing Vyttila region, and C.K. Manisankar, the former Deputy Mayor, among others.

The officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have been asked to prepare a detailed project report for the road scheme. “Since the major portion of the land to be acquired for the project belongs to various government departments, the land acquisition would not impose a major financial burden on the authorities,” said Mr. Premachandran.

The Corporation Council meeting, to be held on Monday, will discuss the road proposal as it has been included in its agenda.

“As the road proposal has been mooted in an area which is under the administrative control of the NHAI, there could be some objections to the corporation investing in it,” said Mayor Soumini Jain. “The financial implications of the project are not known at present and the council shall take a call on it,” added Ms. Jain.

Meanwhile, public resistance is mounting against the traffic regulations introduced in the area. A public protest will be held here on Monday under the aegis of various political parties and residents’ associations.

