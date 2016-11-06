Revision after 17 years; municipality notifies draft plan and publishes it on website, seeking inputs

Perumbavoor municipality has received a comprehensive new master plan after close to two decades.

The civic body has notified the draft master plan and published it on its website (www.perumbavoormunicipality.in), seeking public inputs on November 3. The draft will be open to suggestions, complaints and amendments by the public for 60 days from the date of notification. “The draft, the end product of a long drawn out exercise, is a reasonable one, leaving little room for complaints,” said municipal chairperson Sathi Jayakrishnan.

As per the plan, the municipality has Okkal and Koovappady panchayats as its boundary in the north, Rayamangalam grama panchayat in the east, Rayamangalam and Vengola grama panchayats in the south and Vazhakkulam grama panchayat and Periyar River in the west.

“The revision of the master plan was long overdue, coming as it does after 17 long years. The master plan is mandatory under the Kerala Town and Country Planning Act and will go a long way in spatial planning,” said municipal secretary T.S. Saifudeen. The plan covers the entire Perumbavoor municipal area of 13.16 sq. km covering around 29,000 people.

The new plan will help verify land use and fix the width of every road, which, in turn, will come in handy in ensuring that building permits in the future are issued by maintaining mandatory space between roads and buildings. Encroachments of any kind can also be determined forthwith. For a town reeling under constant traffic congestion, this could not have come a day sooner.

Classification of zones

The plan also provides for classifying the municipal area into various zones and its proper maintenance. It will facilitate maintaining green and buffer zones while clearly demarcating agricultural, residential, industrial, and commercial zones.

“Many areas demarcated as residential areas as per the old plan were turned into industrial or commercial areas long back. This problem can be fixed with the revision of the plan. It will facilitate a nuisance-free life for people in residential areas and a greater growth trajectory for industrial and commercial areas,” said Mr. Saifudeen.

Existing paddy land will be brought under agriculture zone, ensuring that no future conversions take place. The plan also provides for statutory requirements such as parking space, bus stands and open spaces such as parks.