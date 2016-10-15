New Chief of Staff takes over at Southern Naval Command

Rear Admiral Ravindra Jayanti Nadkarni has taken charge as the new Chief of Staff of the Southern Naval Command, the Navy’s training command that is based in Kochi.

A navigation and direction specialist, Rear Admiral Nadkarni had served as navigating officer of INS Kuthar and INS Rana and has the distinction of commanding one ship in each rank from Lieutenant to Captain — he commanded Coast Guard interceptor boat C-05 as Lieutenant, the minesweeper INS Cuddalore as Lieutenant Commander, the Frigate INS Himgiri as Commander and the Missile frigate INS Betwa as Captain.

He held important staff appointments as well. Prior to the present post, he was based in Karwar as the Flag Officer Commanding, Karnataka Naval Area. He will assist the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief in the overall administration and training actvities undertaken by the Command.