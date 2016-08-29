An autopsy block with state-of-the-art facilities, viewing gallery, cold storage and separate rooms for police inquest, relatives of the deceased and visitors was inaugurated at the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) on Sunday by Arul R.B. Krishna, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order and Traffic). — Staff Reporter
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.