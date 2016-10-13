The annual training workshop for teachers conducted by Navy Education Society, New Delhi, will be held on Thursday and Friday at the Navy Children School here. An official release said that the event titled ‘Vaisheshika-2016’ has been designed to provide science and physics teachers with tools and information that complements their skills in the classroom, enhancing experiential learning. Conducted since 2007 at venues around the country, the two-day session will focus on various issues such as skill development through active and scientific learning, misconceptions in science and also deliberate on steps to move from rote learning to active learning. Commodore Sandeep Chakravarty, Command Education Officer, Southern Naval Command, will inaugurate the programme at 9 a.m. on Thursday.