Naval Base employee held for cheating

The Maradu police on Thursday arrested a 50-year-old Naval Base employee on charge of cheating many persons of lakhs of rupees after offering them jobs in various departments in the Naval Base in Kochi. Cleatus, a native of Vypeen, who currently resides at Thykoodam, was arrested by the sleuths based on a complaint lodged by a native of Kadamakkudy. As per the complaint, the accused had taken Rs. 95,000 from the accused on the promise of arranging a job. The accused used to allegedly collect Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 1 lakh in advance from job aspirants, saying that he would ensure them jobs as he shared a good rapport with the top brass of the Navy.

— Staff Reporter