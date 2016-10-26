The police inspect the site of an accident in which a truck overturned and fell on a car parked on the service road on Edappally-Vyttila bypass on Tuesday.— PHOTO: BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A truck laden with manufactured sand (M-sand) overturned onto a car on Edappally-Vyttila bypass on Tuesday. The drivers of the truck and car had a narrow escape as the truck came to a screeching halt before overturning.

According to the police, the mishap occurred around 11.45 a.m. when the truck driver tried to avert collision with a mini lorry that was taking a U-turn on the stretch between Oberon Mall and Civil Line Junction. The truck was on its way to Aroor with a full load of M-sand and it overturned to its left side and fell on to the car parked on the service road while making a screeching halt to avoid the mini lorry.

The person inside the car, Muhammadali C.H. of Thoppumpady, jumped out of the car, seeing the truck leaning to the left side. Members of the public immediately alerted the police and Fire Services as smoke started emitting from the mangled front portion of the car.

While the overturned truck was lifted using a crane, the M-sand spread on the service road was cleared using an earthmover. It took around three hours for the police and Fire and Rescue services to clear the service road.

Traffic on the bypass was interrupted for around two hours.