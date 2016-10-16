Ten-day State-wide drive follows sudden surge in accidents

The Motor Vehicles Department on Saturday suspended the fitness certificates of five buses, including a KSRTC bus, after speed governors in them were found either tampered with or disconnected.

Besides, licence of a motorcycle rider found to be driving around with two pillion riders was suspended and fine was slapped on a few two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets. All of them would have to attend an awareness class besides paying fine.

The action was part of a 10-day State-wide intensive drive ordered by the Transport Commissioner in the wake of a sudden surge in accidents, including fatal ones, across the State.

The consolidated figures for the district-wide drive for Saturday were yet to be compiled as the drive was progressing late into evening.

On Friday, the first day of the drive, the department issued check reports to 44 vehicles, including four private buses.

The bus owners were asked to produce the buses after rectifying the defects at the earliest.

The rest were all two-wheelers the riders of which were charged on a variety of grounds ranging from overloading, not wearing helmet, driving without licence, underage driving and reckless driving, said Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer P.H. Sadik Ali. The drive brought in Rs.18,500 on Friday.

He said special teams had been formed for the drive in all Regional Transport offices without affecting daily routine works. Buses and two-wheelers form the fulcrum of the drive.

The department also examined 150-odd schools buses out of which ten were found to have defects.