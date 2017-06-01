MVD launches intense drive against errant school buses

more-in

KOCHI: With schools set to reopen on Thursday, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has launched an intense drive for inspection of educational institution vehicles.

As many as 45 buses were checked at the Ernakulam Regional Transport Office on Wednesday.

The owners of two buses with faulty speed governor settings were told to rectify the defects and produce them for inspection before being deployed for school duty.

“The remaining buses were in rather good condition, and the owners rectified minor defects and produced them before us by afternoon,” said K.G. Dileep Kumar, assistant motor vehicle inspector, who led the inspection on Wednesday.

Buses were mainly inspected for their mechanical condition, speed governor settings, painting, safety measures like first-aid kit and fire extinguishers, condition of seats, and exhibition of mandatory details.

Unlike in the past when speed governor was mandatory for heavy vehicles like buses, it has to be installed in vehicles with nine seats and above and weighing over 3,500 kg. Speed governors have to be set at a maximum speed of 50 km in school buses.

Phased checking

Around 250 buses, which have already secured fitness certificates in the last two months, and buses not older than two years have been exempted from inspection. That may leave another 150-odd buses for inspection, which the MVD plans to conduct in a phased manner within a month of school reopening.

A clear picture on the number of buses that are yet to be inspected is likely to emerge when the MVD launches its school-centric inspection in compliance with the Transport Commissioner’s directive. Apart from normal enforcement squads, additional squads will be deployed to keep an eye on educational institution buses and contract carriers, cabs, and autorickshaws being engaged for school duty.

“We are planning to focus on the latter category of transport vehicles engaged for school duty this year by holding an awareness session for drivers on the third Saturday of June. They have often been found guilty of overloading and tampering with the speed governor,” Mr. Kumar said.

Besides, the MVD has issued guidelines to school authorities to ensure safe transportation of children.