MVD, Excise leave no stone unturned

Do you fancy losing your driving licence for three months? If you don’t, then don’t take a chance by driving around the city in an inebriated state.

In keeping with the Transport Commissioner’s special instruction to keep extra vigil on December 30 and 31, the Motor Vehicles Department in association with the police has made arrangements to nab those violating traffic rules. “Whoever is caught driving in an inebriated state will be issued a charge memo on the spot and their licence will be cancelled the very next day. A similar fate awaits those found guilty of offences such as overspeeding and rash and negligent driving,” said K.M. Shaji, Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement).

Seven squads roamed the roads of the district on Saturday while it will be increased to 15 under the Ernakulam and Muvattupuzha Regional Transport Offices on New Year’s eve. They will be a constant presence on the road from 3 p.m. on Sunday to 3 a.m. to Monday. About 60 MVD officials split into 15 squads in addition to police officials will be deployed along the roads.

Steps had been taken to check illicit liquor trade, smuggling of spirit from outside the State, sale of narcotics, spurious liquor and fake Ayurvedic items, said K.A. Nelson, Deputy Excise Commissioner, Ernakulam. Shadow forces will be deployed at tourist spots and premium hotels hosting DJ parties in connection with celebrations.

Information is also being collected on rave parties being planned in flats in the city and suburbs. Vehicles and trains from across the border are being thoroughly checked. Surprise raids are being conducted in association with the police. Strict direction has been issued to all bars, beer parlours and clubs to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. sharp.

Special squads led by Kochi excise circle inspector and anti-narcotics wing, and Ernakulam, Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha excise circle inspectors have been deployed to cover Fort Kochi, Kochi city and the eastern parts of the district round-the-clock. Information on the sale and use of narcotics may be passed on to the following numbers: Ernakulam excise circle inspector – 94000-69552, Kochi excise circle inspector – 94000-69554, excise special squad circle inspector – 94000-69550.