The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has acted against 61 buses as part of an intensive drive ordered by the Transport Commissioner in the wake of soaring accidents in the district.

Cases were slapped against 19 buses that were being operated without functional speed governors. Stop-memos were issued to 12 buses in which speed governors were missing altogether.

Cases were registered against 531 two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets. Fifty-nine persons were found guilty of driving without valid licence.