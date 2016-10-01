More to learn:Delegates to the Kerala Travel Mart visiting the Muziris museum at Pattanam near Kochi on Friday.— PHOTO: by special arrangement

The Muziris Heritage Project and the Kochi Muziris Biennale are all set to become two key promotional products of Kerala tourism to woo tourists to the State, Tourism Director U.V. Jose has said.

“There is no fund shortage for the Muziris project, and the government has announced allocation of more funds for pending work. As for the biennale, which is set to begin in December, the government funding has been raised from Rs.1 crore to Rs.7.5 crore,” he told The Hindu .

On tourism stakeholders’ apprehensions over the recent lull in tourist arrivals due largely to absence of new products, Mr. Jose stressed the need for introducing new products aimed at more target groups. “Hitherto, Ayurveda and backwaters catapulted Kerala to global fame. Muziris [located near Kodungaloor] and the Biennale [held every two years in Kochi] will no longer be standalone projects, considering their global appeal,” he said. He expressed hope that the twin projects would pave the way for Kochi to become a hub for heritage and arts.

Fort Kochi

Mr. Jose said steps were being taken to restore the past glory of Fort Kochi. “Our aim is to bring back premium crowd to Fort Kochi and nearby heritage towns like Mattancherry,” he added. He said the locale would see better days under the Green Carpet initiative of the government. As part of the initiative, destination managers will be appointed to ensure effective coordination of 84 destinations in the State, including Fort Kochi, he said.

