Multiplex under Kochi Corporation’s scanner for fire safety lapses

Collector directs mall management to submit report on safety measures adopted

Amid concerns of the city corporation turning a blind eye towards the operation of cinema halls without fire safety clearance, the Ernakulam district administration has launched an independent probe into the issue.

District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla has already received legal opinion in this direction from the Advocate General’s office.

He has directed the management of Central Square mall, where the cinema halls are located, to submit a report regarding safety measures implemented and details of an independent fire safety audit, if any.

Legal opinion

“As the matter had been under the consideration of the High Court, we decided to seek a legal opinion to pursue further action. The mall authorities have been asked to submit details of the additional measures adopted to prevent a fire accident,” the Collector said, adding that the district administration would come up with an action plan within a week’s time.

Following a report carried by The Hindu on September 26 , the District Collector had convened a meeting earlier this month to discuss the issue.

Representatives of the Fire and Rescue Services Department, city corporation and the Central Square mall management were among those attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, a top official with the Fire Department said it was gross illegality on the part of the corporation to issue permit for the multiplex.

“The operation of any assembly category building above the height of 30 meters is a serious threat to public life . The corporation, however, appeared unmindful of these and granted them the go-ahead,” he said.

Certificate

In a directive dated July 18, 2016, the Director Technical of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services refused to grant a certificate of approval to the multiplex.

It stated that the building’s construction was not in accordance with Rule 55(9) of the Kerala Municipal Building Rules (KMBR), 1999.

The building, located on M.G. Road, houses eleven screening halls on its sixth, seventh and eighth floors.

Building’s construction is not in accordance with Rule 55(9) of the

KMBR, 1999.