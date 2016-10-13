Motorists who were used to negotiating their way through the Palarivattom Bypass after the police switched off the traffic signal and replaced it with a couple of U-turns, forcing them to travel some extra distance, finally heaved a sigh of relief on Wednesday, thanks to the commissioning of the Palarivattom flyover.

Pedestrians were also relieved as the new junction reform had left them on their own with little room for crossing the road except to dangerously dart across when cops were not around to help them.

With the new flyover easing the traffic from Edappally to Vyttila, skipping the bypass junction, the police restored the signal for motorists and pedestrians moving between Palarivattom and Kakkanad and vice versa. Till Tuesday, those proceeding from Palarivattom in the direction of Kakkanad had to take the free left at the bypass junction and take the U-turn near Oberon Mall and then proceed back to the bypass junction to take another free left. Not only they had to travel a few extra yards but the traffic was increasingly getting clogged at the U-turn as some motorists and bus drivers hardly followed the lane traffic, making a mess of the junction reform.

Similarly, those bound for Palarivattom from Kakkanad had to take the free left at the bypass junction and then take the U-turn in front of Ernakulam Medical Centre Hospital.

More chaos likely

However, the Rs.39-crore Palarivattom flyover, while decongesting the Palarivattom NH Bypass Junction, is likely to make matters worse at Vyttila Junction as the pace of the flow of vehicles from the Edappally side would increase manifold.

The 442-metre-long flyover is flanked by 308-metre-long approach roads.

The bridge’s pre-stressed central girders are 35-metres long. It was built using funds obtained by the Kerala Road Fund Board as fuel cess. Administrative sanction for Rs.72.60 crore was given in October 2013 to build the flyover and to widen around 200 metres on either side of the Palarivattom-Kakkanad Road as four lane.

