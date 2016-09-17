Drivers refuse to enter pre-paid counter area at railway station

Passengers had a tough time finding an autorickshaw at the Ernakulam North Railway station on Friday because of the shortage of vehicles entering the pre-paid counter area.

The long wait was harrowing, especially for couples who were travelling with infants. “It’s almost 10 minutes after we landed at the station around 10 a.m. There is no auto to be seen,” said Vijeesh, who was travelling with his wife and children.

The person manning the pre-paid counter had stopped issuing the tokens after he could not find adequate vehicles. “I am helpless. The number of autorickshaws came down considerably over the past two days because of the Onam holidays. Only a few drivers are available today,” he said.

Passengers alerted a home guard on duty at the station entry point that a few drivers were staying away from the pre-paid counter area and taking passengers from outside.

“I am trying my best to bring them in,” the personnel said while admitting that the drivers often turn a deaf ear to such requests.

He said that there was a considerable drop in the number of autorickshaws utilising the pre-paid counter in view of the festival holidays.

Admitting that at least half of the about 12,000 autorickshaws plying under the Kochi Corporation limits would have stayed off the roads,

Joy Joseph, State general secretary of the AITUC-affiliated Private Motor Thozhilali Federation, said the number of passengers had also gone down because of the long holidays, prompting the drivers to stay back home.