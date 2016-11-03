A toddler, who went missing from a nursery school in Eloor, was found dead in the Periyar river on Wednesday evening.

Adav, the two-and-a-half-year-old son of Rajesh of Kayattinkara in Muppathadam, was found dead in the river near the jetty, which is 150 metres from the nursery.

The police said the nursery authorities suspected that the child might have walked out of the school compound when the gate was open. He might have gone near the boat jetty and accidentally fallen into the water, the police said.