The controversy over the ‘missing files’ in the Kochi Corporation is snowballing into a major political issue with the Opposition planning to take it up with the State government.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) may petition the Chief Minister requesting a probe into the issue. A decision is likely to be taken on Thursday.

On Wednesday, LDF councillors raised the issue when the council met.

The day’s proceedings had to be cut short as the LDF insisted on approaching the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) for a detailed probe into the issue. Mayor Soumini Jain refused to accept the Opposition demand. She toughened her stand by stating that a probe was already on into the issue.

The Opposition had also pointed to a circular issued by the secretary of the Kochi Corporation which stated that head of departments and superintendents should ensure the safe custody of files. The circular went on to state that various agencies such as VACB had reported on the missing files of the local body.

V.P. Chandran, the parliamentary party secretary of the CPI(M) in the council, said the Mayor misled the council on the issue.

“No probe is being held on the issue of missing files and the Mayor misled the council by providing false information,” he said.