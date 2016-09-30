The collective People Against Fascism is organising a three-day meet from Friday on Cherai beach to celebrate the centenary of the seminal inter-caste feast (Misrabhojanam) spearheaded by journalist and writer Sahodaran Ayyappan.

The Misrabhojanam, held on May 30, 1917, to challenge the prevailing caste divide, earned him the nickname of ‘Pulayan Ayyappan’ — used then in a derogatory sense — and he took it on as a medallion.

The centenary celebrations will be inaugurated by tribal leader Soni Sori and a commemorative lecture will be delivered by Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac.

The three-day event comes packed with a host of programmes, including seminars on issues of caste, gender, and democracy; street plays; performances on the theme of resistance and rights; ghazals; and talks on Kerala renaissance.