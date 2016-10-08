About 400 delegates from across the country and abroad to attend meet.

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja will inaugurate the 14th annual conference of the Cochlear Implant Group of India at Hotel Crowne Plaza here on Saturday.

About 400 delegates from across the country and abroad will attend. A release issued here quoting the organisers said that cochlear implant surgery could help cure hearing deficiency if performed before the age of six years when the maturity of the bony cochlea is attained. Maternal measles is being recognised as the main cause of congenital deafness, which could be effectively prevented by early immunisation of women in child bearing age group. Immunisation could effectively prevent deafness in the next generation to a certain extent, it said.

South more successful in implants

The northern States have not been able to achieve success in the cochlear implant programmes compared to the southern States.

Sruthitharangam, a project of the Kerala government, has been recognised as a role model in various South East Asian countries. The three-day programme is being organised by the Cochin Society of Otolaryngologists for Medical Services.