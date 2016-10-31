A migrant labourer from West Bengal sustained injuries after his employer’s son fired at him using an air gun at Aluva on Sunday.

The Aluva Police said Ajay Balakrishnan, 30, son of a doctor residing near Bank Junction, Aluva, fired at Manuel Sheik, who was employed as a helper at his house. Ajay, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and provisions of the Arms Act. He will be produced before the court on Monday. The worker has been admitted to a hospital with injuries on his legs.

Two killed in accident

Two youths died after the car in which they were travelling skidded off the road and hit a building near Asramam School at Perumbavoor, early Sunday.

The police said the dead have been identified as Sikar, 37, of Nedumala House, Kalady, and Shyam Soji, 24, of Alapad, Thrissur.