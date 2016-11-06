Call to bring UG, PG courses under centralised allotment process

A five-member Syndicate sub committee of the Mahatma Gandhi University has detected serious discrepancies in the functioning of autonomous colleges under the university.

Observing general non-compliance with the admission norms, including mandatory reservation, the committee remarked that “often the whims and fancies of the management are found to take preponderance over social concerns”.

To address this anomaly, the committee recommended that undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admissions be brought under the varsity’s online Centralised Allotment Process (CAP).

The committee observed that the autonomous colleges had failed to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the University for the calculation of index marks for UG and PG programmes. This was reflected in the variation from college to college in the index marks of candidates in the rank list who had applied for the same course.

Autonomous colleges were found to close admission to UG and PG programmes well before the publication of the results of the feeder courses by the university, which ultimately led to denial of admission to a large number of candidates.

Exam procedure

The committee found the examination procedure followed by a majority of autonomous colleges not in conformity with the practice prescribed by the university, especially in areas connected with the setting of question papers, valuation and revaluation of answer scripts, and awarding of grace marks or moderation.

The grievance redressal cell in several colleges was either not constituted or not functioning well.

New academic programmes were sanctioned to the colleges without the mandatory inspection by the Syndicate and seeking the views of the government.

“The competency of the academic council, board of studies and the governing council in autonomous colleges is also a matter of grave concern.” The procedure adopted for condonation of attendance shortage, disposal of malpractice cases, readmission, etc., was not transparent.

The committee recommended taking away from autonomous colleges and entrusting with the university the right to issue provisional certificates as it found that the colleges issued provisional certificates without verifying relevant documents. Degree certificates are being issued by the university.

The committee found the failure of autonomous colleges to submit applications for new academic programmes before August 31 of the preceding academic year a grave violation of existing rules. Early submission of proposals was necessary for their close scrutiny by different academic bodies of the university.

The committee recommended an amendment in the relevant provisions of the University Laws Third Amendment Act as it found the existing 30 working days for completing the procedures for the vetting of proposals too short a period.

It was also recommended that the examination system followed by autonomous colleges should conform to the system followed by the university.

The committee headed by P.K. Harikumar drew up the report after visiting all 10 autonomous colleges under the university.