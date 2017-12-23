MG University to roll out three major e-campus projects

more-in

Mahatma Gandhi University has started work on implementing its ambitious e-campus knowledge dissemination programme.

Three major projects to be rolled out as part of the initiative include setting up high-tech classrooms on the main campus; establishing a knowledge network; and sharing of library resources online with its affiliated colleges.

Vice Chancellor Babu Sebastian said that 15 high-tech classrooms with videoconferencing and audio-visual facilities would be set up on the main campus. The idea was to have online linkages with foreign varsities, he said.

Faculty members and students in affiliated colleges could sit on their campuses to watch live streaming of international seminars and lecture series on the main campus.

The third project envisages providing access to the digital content worth about ₹30 crore available at the main library of the varsity to the affiliated colleges. The institutions will get access to e-books and journals, research theses and international publications as part of the project.

Revenue model

The varsity has plans to provide a robust revenue model for the affiliated colleges as part of the Knowledge Network Framework programme. They could earn a share of the income generated out of the courses/classes provided under the videoconferencing mode. The varsity plans to rope in internationally-renowned experts in various subjects to offer lectures and courses to the students through the e-learning support centre project.

The project also envisages inviting renowned experts in various fields to attend the open defence sessions held before approving the Ph.D. theses of researchers via videoconferencing from abroad.

The varsity has already rolled out its e-payment project aimed at switching all services offered to students into digital mode. The payment of fee for various purposes has been made online. Students could make payments using debit, credit cards or through internet banking.