MG Road gets a No Horn Zone

The stretch between Seematty and Maharaja’s College metro station in the commercial nerve centre of the city was declared the first No Horn Zone in the State by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) managing director A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish here on Thursday.

If found successful, the stretch between High Court Junction and Menaka on Shanmugham Road will be made the next No Horn Zone before gradually expanding the initiative to cover the entire district, Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer Reji P. Varghese said.

The declaration was made in connection with No Horn Day observance by the Indian Medical Association, National Initiative for Safe Sound, Association of Otolaryngologists of India (AOI), SCMS, Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), KMRL, City Police, and Little Flower Hospital, Angamaly.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hanish sought the cooperation of people to make the initiative a success as Kochi was a city hampered by incessant honking from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Mr. Varghese said the idea was to create awareness rather than adopting a punitive enforcement mechanism, which would not be possible before officially notifying the process. Volunteers from SCMS will be deployed along the stretch to spread awareness through distribution of leaflets and pamphlets.

After 'air horn-free' tag

The move to declare the No Horn Zone comes close on the heels of the MVD’s recent declaration of the district as ‘air horn-free’.

The stretch on MG Road was chosen for the initiative as it is fairly straight without curves and traffic signals in between.

Mr. Hanish met drivers in the morning and handed over leaflets on the importance of not using horns to them.

Presiding over the function, Deputy Commissioner of Police R. Karuppuasamy called for a change in the people’s mindset against unnecessary use of horns to bring down noise pollution. Mr. Varghese delivered the keynote address.

A short film produced by IMA with the help of the Kerala Media Academy was also released on the occasion.

Traffic Assistant Commissioner M.A. Nazir, No Horn programme convener V.D. Pradeep Kumar and co-convener M. Narayanan, AOI president Jyothikumari, SCMS director Radha Thavannoor, IMA president Varghese Cheriyan and secretary M.M. Hanish, Private Bus Operators’ Association president M.B. Satyan were present.