Metro’s energy policies released

As part of the National Energy Conservation Day observance on December 14, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) released its energy management and solar energy policies.

They were released by Thiruman Archunan, Director (Projects), KMRL, at a function held at the KMRL office on Thursday. The energy management policy, with a long-term perspective, aims to optimise energy consumption by the metro-rail system, thereby reducing the cost of operation and maintenance. The solar energy policy sets an abiding goal of energy neutrality with which KMRL generates all its energy requirements from solar power.

The two policies will offer direction to employees to formulate the metro’s plans and programmes, said a KMRL press release.