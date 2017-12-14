Kochi

Metro’s energy policies released

more-in

Energy management policy aims to optimise energy consumption by metro-rail system

As part of the National Energy Conservation Day observance on December 14, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) released its energy management and solar energy policies.

They were released by Thiruman Archunan, Director (Projects), KMRL, at a function held at the KMRL office on Thursday. The energy management policy, with a long-term perspective, aims to optimise energy consumption by the metro-rail system, thereby reducing the cost of operation and maintenance. The solar energy policy sets an abiding goal of energy neutrality with which KMRL generates all its energy requirements from solar power.

The two policies will offer direction to employees to formulate the metro’s plans and programmes, said a KMRL press release.

Post a Comment
More In Kochi
energy efficient vehicles
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2017 7:55:47 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/metros-energy-policies-released/article21665553.ece

© The Hindu