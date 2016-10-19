TAKING STOCK:Union Minister for Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation M. Venkaiah Naidu arrives for a State-level review meeting of Centrally-administered projects in the city on Tuesday.— Photo: H. Vibhu

Venkaiah Naidu demands completion of detailed reports of AMRUT projects at the earliest

Union Minister for Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation M. Venkaiah Naidu has said that the construction of Kochi Metro is progressing at a pace greater than expected and expressed hope of completing it by April 2017.

He was talking at the State-level review meeting of Centrally-administered urban development projects held here on Tuesday.

Smart City project

Mr. Naidu urged the authorities to complete at the earliest formation of project management consultant and appointment of consultants in connection with the Smart City project.

He said the scope for public-private participation in Smart City and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) projects should be explored.

He said the State had not yet completed the detailed reports of projects under AMRUT and demanded its completion at the earliest. The Minister hailed the track record of Kerala in project implementation.

The State is blessed with abundant natural resources, which should be utilised in a fruitful manner. Rainwater harvesting should be made mandatory in all households.

Revenue generation

All municipalities should give serious thought to revenue generation.

Mr. Naidu called for transparency in resource mobilisation. He was hopeful that the State would be able to overcome the delay of three months in project implementation owing to Assembly elections.

Pledges support

Mr. Naidu convened the meeting at the instance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit States to study and address development-related issues. He pledged all support to the development of the State without political considerations.

Minister for Local Self-Governments K.T. Jaleel expressed the State government’s desire to form a separate wing for distribution of hydel power under the Smart City project.

Honour for local body

Mr. Naidu handed over the Swachhtha certificate to the chairman of Kattappana municipality, which had been declared open defecation free. A cheque to the tune of Rs.10 crore for Swachh Bharat project was also handed over to the Suchitwa Mission executive director K. Vasuki.

Urban Affairs Ministry secretary Rajeev Gauba, Kochi Smart City Mission CEO Elias George, and other Central and State government officials attended the meeting.