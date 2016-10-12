The District Mental Health programme should be strengthened by improving the working arrangement of psychiatrists in government service by taking into account the regional requirements.

The president-elect of the Indian Psychiatric Society, Kerala chapter, Varghese Punnose, said this at a function held here to observe Mental Health Day, organised by the Ernakulam Psychiatric Society on Monday.

Ajeesh Ramachandran, psychiatrist at the General Hospital, made a presentation on “Mind’s primary care giver”. IMA, Kochi president M. Narayanan, Dr. Ramachandran Kutty, Dr. Anoop Vincent and Dr. Prathesh were present on the occasion.